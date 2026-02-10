Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $53,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMDE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 4,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $37.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

