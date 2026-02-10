Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,224 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Exelon worth $62,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8%

Exelon stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

