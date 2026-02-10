Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $93,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

