M&G PLC Buys New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.18.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $314.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

