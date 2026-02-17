CashBackPro (CBP) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $895.28 thousand and $1.38 thousand worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.00992463 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

