Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Solvay to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Solvay to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, phenols and derivatives, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers.

