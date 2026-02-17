EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.16 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $137.16 million and approximately $73.01 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.