Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $96,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 324.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.38.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

