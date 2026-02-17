Comparing Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basf and TOR Minerals International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $70.63 billion N/A $1.40 billion $0.10 151.60 TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.21 -$2.61 million ($0.33) -4.09

Analyst Recommendations

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basf and TOR Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 3 2 2 0 1.86 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Basf has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 0.43% 6.86% 3.07% TOR Minerals International -5.31% -7.21% -5.92%

Summary

Basf beats TOR Minerals International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides automotive OEM and refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries, as well as fast-moving consumer goods sector. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products; fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products; and digital farming solutions. The company engages in engineering and other; rental and leasing; and commodity trading activities. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

