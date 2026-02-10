Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.170-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE CURB opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURB. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave FY?2026 EPS guidance of $1.170–$1.210, well above the prior consensus (~$0.63), implying materially higher earnings expectations and supporting a re?rating of the shares.
- Positive Sentiment: Curbline outlined a 12% FFO growth target for 2026 and an expanded ~$700M investment plan — signals management is pursuing growth and portfolio expansion, which supports future cash?flow expectations. Curbline outlines 12% FFO growth target for 2026 amid expanded $700M investment plan
- Positive Sentiment: Reported FFO of $0.29/sh for Q4 beat the Zacks consensus ($0.27) and rose vs. prior year, reinforcing the quality of cash earnings from the business. Curbline Properties (CURB) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Full results showed strong top?line growth (Q4 revenue +55% YoY) and a large jump in FY net income vs. prior year, supporting the narrative of improving operating performance. Curbline Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted the Q4 earnings call and provided a slide deck and prepared remarks that elaborate on capital deployment and guidance assumptions — useful for due diligence but not new market?moving figures beyond guidance. Curbline Properties Corp. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings?call transcript is available for investors who want management color on leasing, capital allocation and the $700M plan; it provides context but no additional financial revisions. Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.09, missing the consensus (~$0.27). That reported EPS miss can pressure sentiment for value metrics in the near term, though management’s strong forward guidance is the offset. Curbline Properties Earnings / Transcript
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Curbline Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
