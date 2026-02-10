Q1 Earnings Forecast for Timken Issued By KeyCorp

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Sunday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Timken by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 211,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Timken’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

