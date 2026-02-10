Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic Outlook of NWPX FY2026 Earnings

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, February 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NWPX Infrastructure’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWPX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 115.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $74,584.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,571.20. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $331,296.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,649.25. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,791 shares of company stock worth $1,160,822. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

