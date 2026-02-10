21,492 Shares in GDS Holdings $GDS Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 914.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $46.70 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on GDS in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. GDS had a net margin of 49.60% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

