Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Hold

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Price Performance

VWDRY opened at $8.73 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

