CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 330,233 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lowered its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330,233 shares during the period. Applied Optoelectronics comprises about 1.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $27,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 203,830 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 620,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 379,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,618.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $7,201,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,021.25. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,562.20. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,726. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

