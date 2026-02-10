SVB Wealth LLC Sells 22,806 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

