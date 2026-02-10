What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for SHIP FY2025 Earnings?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 9th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHIP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

