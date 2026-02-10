Standpoint Asset Management LLC Sells 102,800 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Standpoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $37,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $6,495,000.

VXUS stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

