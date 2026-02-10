DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.300 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,007,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,206,000 after purchasing an additional 524,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,334,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,371,000 after purchasing an additional 411,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after purchasing an additional 372,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,342,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.