Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.88.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $206.61 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Gulfport Energy news, COO Matthew Rucker sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $2,002,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,962.73. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $881,099.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,281.49. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 308,012 shares of company stock worth $67,100,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.