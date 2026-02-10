TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.98 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $88,838.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,084.10. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Andrew Coley sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $30,964.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $679,653.60. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $343,249. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,728.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 183.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

