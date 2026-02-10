GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 793954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on GCM Grosvenor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,309 shares in the company, valued at $502,817.49. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 942.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 71,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 81.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 88.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 122.8% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi?strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi?manager platforms and direct co?investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

