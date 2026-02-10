ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 23079769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,893.92. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $431,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,240. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

