Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,199.99 and last traded at $1,183.00, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,175.9980.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,062.14.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 30.88%.The company had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

