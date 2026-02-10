Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $395.24 and last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 13143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.6025.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARUY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marubeni in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

