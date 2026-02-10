Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2026

Shares of Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $395.24 and last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 13143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.6025.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARUY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marubeni in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on MARUY

Marubeni Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.