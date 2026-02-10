PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 2nd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is an actively managed, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The fund seeks to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income and income-related securities.

PAXS employs a broad credit strategy that spans corporate debt, structured finance instruments and emerging market debt.

