Rockland Trust Co. Buys 9,235 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $360.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.65 and a 200-day moving average of $337.35. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

