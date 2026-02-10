287,431 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of National Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EYE opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -956.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. National Bankshares set a $32.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Vision

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.