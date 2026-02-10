Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 45,447 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $228,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,430,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,515,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,939,000 after buying an additional 227,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $319.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $321.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

