Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689,842 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 6.44% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $225,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

CMF stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

