Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,935 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Crown worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crown

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 2.3%

CCK opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.