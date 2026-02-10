Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.