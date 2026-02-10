Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 22,308 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 151.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 813,680 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

