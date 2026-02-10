Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9710 per share and revenue of $40.8051 billion for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes?Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes?Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes?Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes?AMG high-performance models, Mercedes?Maybach luxury variants and the all?electric EQ family.

