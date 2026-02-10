Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,345 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,761,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after buying an additional 390,526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33,504.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 389,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 388,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,037,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,758,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

