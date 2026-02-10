Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,621 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of HealthEquity worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,522.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 52.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $122.00 price target on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,290.88. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $1,344,957. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.