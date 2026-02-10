Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of NMI worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NMIH stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,097.40. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

