Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.80% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,951 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 192,340 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,053 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $101,288.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,446.79. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $99,994.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,159.90. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,029. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

