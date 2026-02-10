Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. CICC Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management is guiding to very strong growth (a 61% revenue growth target for 2026) and Palantir keeps beating estimates, which supports the rally and re-rating into AI names. As Palantir Bets on 61% Revenue Growth in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating back into software/AI plays, helping PLTR recover after recent weakness; several outlets highlight today’s move as part of a broader tech rebound. Why Palantir (PLTR) Stock Is Up Today
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a partnership with Cognizant to accelerate AI-driven healthcare modernization, a tangible commercial expansion that can drive enterprise adoption of Foundry/AIP. Palantir Cognizant healthcare partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and sector roundups (Zacks, MarketBeat) put PLTR on lists of notable software/earnings winners, keeping it on investors’ watchlists but not changing the valuation debate. 5 Top Software Stocks Investors Can Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces compare Palantir to other AI leaders (e.g., Nvidia); these frame PLTR as an important AI play but focus on different risk/reward profiles rather than a clear buy/sell signal. Better AI Stock to Buy Now: Palantir or Nvidia?
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes briefly pulled and then reposted a profile with negative commentary about Palantir’s contracts with ICE — a reputational/legal risk that can attract regulatory and activist attention. Forbes temporarily pulls Palantir profile — allegedly over ICE contracts
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and long-form pieces warn PLTR remains richly valued and vulnerable to large drawdowns despite strong growth — some argue the stock’s upside is priced for perfection. Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch Palantir Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Historical volatility and bear-case analyses suggest a potential for much larger declines from highs, and some analysts recommend selling into strength or choosing alternative AI names. AI Superstar Palantir Has Plunged 37%
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.