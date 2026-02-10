New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2,169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $12,096,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $409.22 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.35.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

