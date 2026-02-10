Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 1104379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,299.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

