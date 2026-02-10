Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.34 and last traded at C$58.29, with a volume of 8850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed markets, excluding the United States. The fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad global equityindex that focuses on providing coverage of developed markets, excluding the U.S.

