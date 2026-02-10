Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 21770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.