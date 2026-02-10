Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 290332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

