Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

