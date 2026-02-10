Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.47 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 74966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

