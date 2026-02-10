The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,568.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 129,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.76 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $637,141.17. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,572.08. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

