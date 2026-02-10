Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 32,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

