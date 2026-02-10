Comparing Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) and Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Etsy 6.38% -29.07% 11.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marquee Raine Acquisition and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marquee Raine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Etsy 0 4 0 1 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and Etsy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $2.81 billion 1.94 $303.28 million $1.42 38.82

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Marquee Raine Acquisition.

Summary

Etsy beats Marquee Raine Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

