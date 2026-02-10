Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $47.71 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

In other news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,908.60. The trade was a 27.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $332,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,967.81. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,792.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PSP Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

